A Modern and Nature-Friendly Home in Japan

The extremely urbanised Nagoya City in Japan is known for its numerous manufacturing and shipping industries. It is also home to many museums, gambling joints and modern entertainment attractions. And Kakuozan is the cosy and nature-friendly abode we chanced upon, while exploring the city’s fast-paced landscape. Rendered with creative and stylish touches by the architects at Nobuyoshi Hayashi, this residence is welcoming, lively, and filled with smart and comfy accents.

Wood plays a starring role for the interiors, as is the practice for most Japanese homes. But what inspired us most is the incorporation of natural bounties into the interior design scheme. Owned by a cat-loving family at present, this residence offers modish and earthy living with bright and airy finishes.