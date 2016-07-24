Your browser is out-of-date.

A Modern and Nature-Friendly Home in Japan

Justwords Justwords
覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
The extremely urbanised Nagoya City in Japan is known for its numerous manufacturing and shipping industries. It is also home to many museums, gambling joints and modern entertainment attractions. And Kakuozan is the cosy and nature-friendly abode we chanced upon, while exploring the city’s fast-paced landscape. Rendered with creative and stylish touches by the architects at Nobuyoshi Hayashi, this residence is welcoming, lively, and filled with smart and comfy accents.

Wood plays a starring role for the interiors, as is the practice for most Japanese homes. But what inspired us most is the incorporation of natural bounties into the interior design scheme. Owned by a cat-loving family at present, this residence offers modish and earthy living with bright and airy finishes.

A Cosy Feel in the Living Room

覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

The living room has greenery all around and features a wooden floor that makes for a comfortable setting where you can entertain and relax with equal ease. The grey couch is a cosy addition, while the windows and balcony bring in plenty of natural light. A single piece of art and a bright striped rug complete the aesthetically pleasing look of this space.

The Reading Nook

覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

The alcove seating that lies between the dining room and living room has been done up with wood, while a mattress has been installed within with throw pillows and shelves for books. Pretty, recessed lighting shines down and invites you to lose yourself in your favourite novel without a second thought.

The Airy and Bright Dining Room

覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

The dining room has a slim and delicate looking round table that reflects the natural bearings of the home’s design with its no-frills legs and structure. The chairs wear a similar dainty look, even though they are carved from solid wood. The colours of the dining room furniture match perfectly with the wooden floor for a cohesive, wholesome look. Beyond it, you can see the neat, single line kitchen with a splash of muted grey for the backsplash. An artwork on the right of the table, the brilliant concealed lighting, the airy balcony on the left and the sheer drapes contribute to the light and airy atmosphere here.

Entertainment Corner

覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

A slim wall panel delicately separates the closed balcony from the main hall of the home. And it houses the television in a way so that it can be viewed from both the living and dining areas. This wall acts as a subtle boundary between these two areas too.

Clever Utilisation of Space

覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

A small table has been fitted behind the wall panel with the TV, so that this compact nook can be used efficiently. A couple of chic chairs in white metal let you sit here and enjoy a cosy chat or relish a cup of tea while you admire nature.

Earthy Minimalism in the Bedroom

覚王山のリノベーション, Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Step into this wooden and minimalistic bedroom for a look that spells ‘comfort’ in capitals. A large and plush bed, and cosy lighting promises utter relaxation, while a compact but smart bathroom beckons with its modern functional values.

With its wooden accents, nature-friendly decor, well designed relaxation and reading nooks, this Japanese home is a delightful place to live in. It proves that space is no constraint when you have the right design tricks up your sleeve! Take another tour for more inspiring ideas: The prefabricated home built in a flash.

The sophisticated little family home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

