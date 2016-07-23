The unique Korean home of industrial chic

Seoul presents a whole other world of industrial efficiency that is combined with typical touches of Oriental design. We are enamoured by the homes here and welcome you to this region to take a look at the architectural gems we have managed to unearth! One such abode is One Roof House, designed with innovative thinking by the architects at MLNP Architects. Its industrial chic look conceals many modern and unique touches on the inside. The house stands out owing to its minimalistic appearance, quirky storage ideas, simple but stylish furnishing and structural exclusivity. Glass has also been used in abundance to ensure that natural light permeates the interiors easily.
A single long and dark grey roof contrasts the pristine whiteness of the walls of this residence elegantly. It converges to a pointy culmination at the top, and partially cascades over the exterior walls for a layered effect. Small windows and skylights dot the roof generously, while glass doors and windows punctuate the body of the building beautifully. After sunset, the warm and inviting glow of the indoor lights seep through the glass of the facade, and hugely enhances the cottage-like charm of the house. The attic space gets a special touch too, thanks to the triangular glazing which is a unique feature of this property.
Take a look at this image to understand how the perpendicular portion of the grey roof has overlapped a part of the building’s body to produce a layered finish. The patch of green on the ground between these layers opens up to the large skylight, to form a courtyard of sorts. The overall look is intriguing and unique.
With the pale wooden floor providing a homely touch, there is a certain softness that has been built into this kitchen and dining area of the home. The kitchen island takes off from where the floor left off, and tops itself with a granite counter. Meanwhile, the dining table on the left makes good use of the glass windows and parks itself where sunshine is guaranteed. Hues like blue and white jump in to create a soothing feel when paired with the wooden environs of the space. The industrially inspired pendant lamps are quirky touches in this space.
As you approach the mezzanine, you will find a slim desk complementing the wooden flooring and positioned against the large windows for a study nook that spells class and creativity! Ample recessed lighting takes care of the illumination in the evenings.
The architects have managed to create a comfortable and happy reading space with just a nook. The steps built under the quirky and sleek staircase have been equipped with niches which hold books. Hence, both storage and seating have been taken care of.
No space in this home has been left unutilised. This attic in the chalet-like structure has been modified into an entertainment lounge with home theatre, a cosy recliner, and smart pendant lamps. This minimalistic area is brightened up during the day by the sunlight streaming in through the large skylight.
This beautifully planned and stylish Korean house has proved that functionality and aesthetics can go hand in hand, when imagination and design knowledge are put to good use. Take another home tour for more inspiration: A Starkly Modern yet Luxurious Home in Mexico.