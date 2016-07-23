The unique Korean home of industrial chic

No space in this home has been left unutilised. This attic in the chalet-like structure has been modified into an entertainment lounge with home theatre, a cosy recliner, and smart pendant lamps. This minimalistic area is brightened up during the day by the sunlight streaming in through the large skylight.

This beautifully planned and stylish Korean house has proved that functionality and aesthetics can go hand in hand, when imagination and design knowledge are put to good use.