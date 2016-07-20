A lively Korean home full of smart ideas

The South Korean capital of Seoul is famed for its towering modern architecture, avant-garde subways, lavish palaces, traditional temples and bustling street markets. And amidst all this, we came across this extremely spirited and smart home rendered by the creative architects at Home Style Tote. Jeju Garage House is visually arresting from outside and filled with warm, comfy and practical touches on the inside. Liberal use of natural wood, white hues and powerful industrially-inspired lighting has made the interior of this abode a perfect sanctuary to return to after a long day. Space has been utilised intelligently, while sensible furnishing has infused this residence with a unique urban charm. Want to see more? Then read on!
Situated amidst lush greenery, the neat white and grey house makes a modern design statement with its simple and stylish lines and angles. White dominates the exterior walls, and goes well with the grey slate roof. But the bright pop of orange is what steals the show with its cheerful appeal. A double garage takes up most of the space on the ground storey while a quaint wooden gate leads you to the inside of the home.
The various crisp and razor sharp twists and turns of the home have ended up creating a variety of nooks and corners with splashes of orange in the alcoves and under the eaves. The earthy wooden steps and the glass doors and windows make this home and its pretty porch and entrance seem like whimsical delights of sorts. Stone paths with grass peeping out add to the natural beauty of the property.
The main hall of the space can be seen from the mezzanine floor and is a stunning example of practical use of space. While the seating area has been maintained on a platform to the left, the middle portion has been utilised as a kitchen and dining, and the right half leads you to the study and other private quarters. Glass doors and windows allow sufficient light to flood the space, while the focused lights on the wooden beams illuminate the space during evenings.
The laid-back and casual living space is made up of cute and airy touches including a large soft rug and bright cushions, as well as a low table. The seating area is a simple place that will make any conversation fun, and it lies next to the sunny windows! A large beam is suspended over the area with a raw finish, for the powerful light bulbs to shine down on the proceedings.
The dining room is full of linear contours that make it an uber sleek and stylish space. The chairs around the dining table are made up of fashionable wooden slats that give a shoji screen-like effect, while the gleaming white and chrome kitchen beckons from the left. The smart staircase leading to the mezzanine is also visible from this vantage point.
The kitchen enjoys its very own sunken space that makes for comfortable gourmet time. The grey flooring and the white and chrome fittings create a clean urban canvas, even as the exposed wooden beams swing along the roof and take the interior architecture of the abode to stylish heights. You can also enjoy the stunning view of the verdant outdoors, while preparing a meal here.
In the evenings, the house seems like a softly glowing oasis of serenity and homely comforts. The sharp angles, no-frill lines, white and orange medley, and glass detailing add to the understated lavish look of the property.
This Korean home is an example of what simple but creative ideas can do for a home's exterior as well as interior. Here's another home tour that might inspire you further: A Lavish and Industrially Inspired Home in Japan.