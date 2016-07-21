9 utterly unique desks for your home

If you are someone who is always ready to embrace innovations, then this desk idea is perfect for you. This foldable and portable cocoon and seat can be set up anywhere and everywhere, if you need a bit of privacy for your work. It comes equipped with a bright task light too, for focused illumination.

So what are you waiting for? Keep in mind the desk which appealed to your taste and needs the most, and experience the joys of increased productivity! Here are some more home tips for your perusal: How to use the space under your stairs in 12 brilliant ways.