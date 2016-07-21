The rustic home of two halves

The dark grey concrete floor of the kitchen beautifully contrasts its flawless white walls and glossy cabinets. A mix of focused and recessed lighting livens up this space in the evening, while sunlight floods it during the day through the glass door and window. Sleek and modern touches like the chimney exist in harmony alongside rustic accents like stone and wood for the doorway.

It is simply stunning how both modern and pastoral elements have been blended artfully to create this stylish home. It takes care of all your urban needs, but doesn't let you lose touch with the beauty of organic elements.