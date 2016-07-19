6 decorating ideas for small homes

Just because a home is small, it doesn't mean that you are limited with what you can do when it comes to decorating. There are many designs you can adopt to make your space appear bigger without compromising on style.
Whether you're thinking of decorating your smallest room to make it more appealing, or trying to revamp the style of your whole home—you will love these innovative techniques! We have selected 6 amazing home decorating ideas specifically for small homes.
Let's take a look… .
A challenge that people encounter when it comes to small homes is the lack of storage space. If your home's entrance has a hallway, you can create some clever storage space by the entrance by using in-built shelves to add some depth.
By positioning a mirror opposite the doorway you also create the illusion of there being space beyond the hallway.
Scandinavian furniture is compact and lightweight and is perfect for small living rooms where space is scarce. The L-shaped arrangement and the contrasting colors add a contemporary look whilst the simple dining room tables create a clutter-free environment.
Small spaces can make a home feel more domesticated and cozy, especially if the home has a combined living and dining room. The white wood on the ceiling gives the impression of space and height whilst the choice of wood and the delicate lighting makes it fresh and airy.
Installing wall storage like floating shelves creates a feeling of free movement around the bathroom. Not over-crowding the shelves with products gives the impression of minimal simplicity. This bathroom is zen and well-balanced which goes well with the earthy tones.
Elevating the bed off the floor will give you storage room you never imagined possible, whilst making the sleeping area cozy and exciting. Small bedrooms tend to suffer from a lack of space around the bed. By using a narrow tallboy and innovative side tables which are contemporary rather than traditional, you will create more room to move.
Using every part of your home (even converting an attic) is one way in which you can get the most out of your home. Converted attics act like secret crevices you never knew were there, and can offer an additional relaxation area which you can make into another bedroom, reading or hobby room. This attic even has a bathtub!