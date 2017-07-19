There is something to be said about innovative architecture in the 21st century. It's as gorgeous as it is functional.

This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of this very tall and very impressive Japanese home, designed by architect professionals Nobuyoshi Hayashi.

With limited floor space, they've risen to the challenge by choosing to work with the vertical space available to them instead. The result is a modern, minimalist and trendy home that is spacious and bright, despite its limited size.

Let's have look!

Architecture: an unusual Japanese home