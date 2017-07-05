Dream House: The Minimalist Masterpiece Home

The Swiss are known for their delicious chocolate and their no-interference policy, but today we are going to show you why architecture should be up on that list too!

Designed by Zurich-based architect professionals Gian Salis, the home that we are going to see today combines minimalism with a rustic look and feel. The result is a very trendy and sophisticated space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine, yet is functional and comfortable too.

Let's take a look at this beautiful design!