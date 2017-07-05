Dream House: The Minimalist Masterpiece Home

The Swiss are known for their delicious chocolate and their no-interference policy, but today we are going to show you why architecture should be up on that list too!
Designed by Zurich-based architect professionals Gian Salis, the home that we are going to see today combines minimalism with a rustic look and feel. The result is a very trendy and sophisticated space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine, yet is functional and comfortable too.
Let's take a look at this beautiful design!
From this angle, we can see that the home is very subtle and sophisticated, blending naturally into the landscape. It is several storeys high, however, and features large glass windows and doors as well as exterior balconies and terraces. This allows the inhabitants to make the most of the outdoor space available to them.
The exterior facade features very neutral colors as well as wooden finishes, working beautifully with the natural fauna and flora that surrounds the home.
If we go closer to the home, we can see that the facade is made from rustic concrete, contrasting with the smooth glass features and the wooden finishes. The overall effect is a very industrial chic look and feel!
We can see that plants and flowers play a big role in the exterior design of the home and not just in terms of the natural surrounds. The balconies and terraces are packed with pot plants and flowers, enhancing the beauty of the home.
The architects have worked with the landscape available to them, molding the home into the mountain. The result is a home of several layers, which seems to protrude naturally from the hill—like a rock simply jutting out. This is further reinforced by the flat roof.
The interior of the home is also very natural and basic, with screed floors, white walls and ceilings and, of course, the large glass windows and doors. Everything feels very spacious and bright in this home!
The dining room is very trendy yet minimalist, with only the most absolutely necessary furniture pieces and decor items included. You'll notice that the dining room is made up of a wooden table and an array of different, unique chairs, which create a very eclectic space. This is a great design tip for any home! The use of different chairs mixes this space up.
The designers have included soft white curtains on the windows, allowing the family to control the amount of sunlight that filters into this space. The interior also spills out onto the exterior terrace, creating a beautifully large living space.
If we make our way through the home, we come across the stairs that lead to the next level. Because this home is rustic, industrial and minimalist, the architects had to ensure that the functional elements of the home—such as the stairs—doubled up as decor elements that enhance the look and feel of the home.
The stairs do just that, creating a very chic and trendy way to travel up to the second floor! The cement stairs seem to float in air. They are softened by the light banister that lines the staircase.
Can you believe the beautiful views from the kitchen? The glass windows that encase this space allow for panoramic views of the surrounds.
The kitchen is a minimalist and chic white space, which works like a blank canvas. Wouldn't you be inspired to get cooking here?
The colorful fruits and vegetables add a homely touch to the kitchen, reminding us that this is a home not just a designer kitchen. Remember that you want your home to be a reflection of your personality and who you are, so it's good to add some personal and colorful elements like a vase of flowers or a bowl of fruit.
Artwork can also go a very long way!
The living room is one of the most stylish and sleek spots in the house, featuring a simple black leather sofa and a trendy yellow lamp. Because what else would you need after all?
There is no such thing as a television, a coffee table or a rug for these designers—they've stuck to the basics and the result is very powerful.
This is a very serene space where the residents can relax and soak up the surrounds. There is so certainly no clutter or chaos in this space.
Don't you love the touch of color in the form of the yellow lamp?