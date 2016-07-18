From Old Farmhouse to Modern Villa!

This farm was scruffy and outdated, but thanks to the brilliant work of professionals Studio 06, it has been magically transformed into a sophisticated and modern villa.

The home is featured on two floors, with a strong element that links to the two spaces together: a large red column that runs through both floors.

The original building has been extensively remodeled, with the introduction of large glazed windows to the living area as well as a glazed floor upstairs, which allows light to shine through this beautiful home.