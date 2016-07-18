7 entrances that make your home the envy of the neighborhood

Ever heard the phrase 'it's important to make a good entrance?' The entrance to a home can be as subtle or as spectacular as you make it. How you choose to turn the heads of the neighbors is up to you, but you will be more than inspired by these stunning facades. The designers have certainly catered for a diversity of personal styles.

Whilst the entrance to the home should function in a practical way (by being secure and well-lit in the case of those late night farewells), it is also a suggestion of what is to come. There are many ways in which to make an entrance on any street and we will see that the surroundings of a home are just as important as the doorway.

Let's take a look at these enticing 7 ideas.