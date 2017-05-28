10 creative ways to brighten up a dark home

If you've just moved into a new home or if you are thinking about revamping your current home because you realize that you could do with more light, then keep reading!

There could be a number of reasons why your home needs more light; the obvious answer is that you're perhaps lacking good illumination or that certain areas of your home do not get any natural light at all. Here at homify, we've put together 10 ways in which you can brighten up a dark home, and believe us, they are not all related to changing your lighting system!

The interior designer and decorator teams behind some of these projects had amazing ideas when it came to making dim spaces luminous. Ready to lighten up? Then read on!