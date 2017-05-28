Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 creative ways to brighten up a dark home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Spa
Loading admin actions …

If you've just moved into a new home or if you are thinking about revamping your current home because you realize that you could do with more light, then keep reading! 

There could be a number of reasons why your home needs more light; the obvious answer is that you're perhaps lacking good illumination or that certain areas of your home do not get any natural light at all. Here at homify, we've put together 10 ways in which you can brighten up a dark home, and believe us, they are not all related to changing your lighting system! 

The interior designer and decorator teams behind some of these projects had amazing ideas when it came to making dim spaces luminous. Ready to lighten up? Then read on!

1. Vivid kitchen

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

The use of vivid colors for the elements has made this kitchen stand out—irrespective of how many lights are on!

2. Ode to a skylight

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

 The designers celebrate light by placing a skylight into the roof of this attic bathroom, and wow—what a difference! Can you imagine what it would have looked like without natural light coming in? 

3. Choose metal fibres

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style bedroom
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

When you choose a material such as copper, bronze, stainless steel or silver in a raw space such as this bathroom, built out of stone and sleepers, the two materials compliment one other to create a new kind of brilliance. 

4. It's all about the shine

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

If you choose reflective surfaces that are smooth and glossy, you are sure to create a reflective shine when the lights are on in your home. The good thing is that you don't need many lights to catch the reflection. The elements will speak for themselves.

5. The spaceship lights

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Choosing kitchen elements with an 'under-glow' effect is a great way to brighten up a dark kitchen and to also give your kitchen cupboards a radiant glow. 

6. The power of white

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

If your kitchen is positioned in a spot where no natural light can reach it, choosing a light monochromatic kitchen could be the answer to your light problems. Coupled with a suitable choice of lighting—it will always look bright, fresh and well lit. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Lights inside marble

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern Bathroom
LIVE IN

LIVE IN
LIVE IN
LIVE IN

There is no better way to illuminate marble than by choosing a light color variety—but the placement of lighting inside the actual bathroom wall itself is an amazing idea to create even more radiance. 

8. It's all in the bulbs

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

If your eating area could use some extra light, why not choose over-hanging lights which are subtle yet character-filled? These gorgeous Nordic-style pendant lights are a perfect example.

9. Get your neon on

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Study/office
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

Rather than choosing plain lighting for your study, you can find lights that match the mood of the room such as this motivational neon message on the wall.

10. The right positioning

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern Study Room and Home Office
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

With the right positioning of downlights and by choosing those which are embedded in the shelving, you automatically create a space which is visually enhanced and decorative. 

Imaginative ways to make more of your windows!
Is your home a bit on the dark side? Let us know which of these ideas inspired you the most!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks