​Partition Your Bedroom in These 9 Clever Ways

Clear sheets of glass have taken the concept of bedroom partition to a whole new level in this cosy attic. Paired with the rich wooden ceiling and earthy bedding, the glass lends an industrial chic look to the bedroom too.

The ideas above show that a little bit creativity can go a long way in creating stylish partitions for bedrooms, which can offer privacy, storage, and even a decorative touch if you so wish.