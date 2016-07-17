Before and after: from drab to divine!

If we head into the renovated bedrooms in the home, we can see how gorgeous they are!

The floors are a homely and warm honey-color, while the walls are a soft grey color. At the top of the walls, the designers have introduced a dark navy color to the space, which is striking and effective. Do you see what a difference a fresh coat of paint can make?

Remember that bedroom lighting is key to a good space. Your bedroom should feel like a tranquil haven where you can escape from the rest of the world and a lot of this comes down to lighting. If you have bright neon lights that make you feel like you are under a spotlight every time you walk into your little haven, it won't feel that comfortable. Invest in soft ceiling lights like this one as well as lamps, lanterns or candles.

Another good bedroom tip is to invest in smart storage space, especially if the bedroom is small. Too many items in the bedroom will make it seem cluttered and crowded so be sure to store extra bits and bobs neatly out of sight.

