​How to use the space under your stairs in 12 brilliant ways

Most homeowners usually overlook the space under the stairs, when they are organizing their interiors. It is more often than not considered as an empty space that has no value. But they couldn’t be more wrong.

There are so many ways in which you can put this space to good use. Turn it into a structured storage unit, create a cozy workspace, fit in a bar or more. Take a look at the clever ideas discussed here, to turn your staircase into something which can do more than take you upstairs or downstairs.