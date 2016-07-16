Your browser is out-of-date.

11 mindblowing ways to design a roof terrace

Wohnung mit Terrasse über den Dächern Berlins, loomilux loomilux Patios & Decks
Roof terraces served many purposes in the past. For example in Venice, a roof terrace was originally used as a place where laundry could be hung out. Today, terraces have changed somewhat in that they are not only defined as spaces serving a function, they are also used widely for entertaining and socializing. Roof terraces do not need to be located strictly on a rooftop, but can protrude from buildings, act as outdoor bridges between one living space and another, or are private paradises with spectacular views. 

You will absolutely love what the interior decorators have done with the following 11 rooftop terraces! Let's take a glance. 

1. An urban delight

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern Terrace
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Clearly a place of pleasure and entertainment, this trendy and inviting urban home has just the right roof terrace to compliment the lifestyle. 

2. A sunny outlook

homify Patios & Decks
homify

A paradise encased in terracotta, this sunny roof terrace does more than offer views of the town below; it also acts as a pleasant space in which to entertain guests and enjoy morning coffee. 

3. A peaceful setting

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Terrace
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Moving out onto this quiet opening, the space is minimalist and balanced; perfectly positioned with views of the water. Wherever you look there is certainly something to see. 

4. Relaxed and beachy

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios & Decks
Stúdio Márcio Verza

You don't have to live by the beach to invent your very own outdoor paradise. Laid-back and simple, with warm colors and excellent choice of armchairs, it is not hard to kick back and relax on a terrace like this one. 

5. The entertainment unit

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Stefani Arquitetura

This roof terrace has multiple functions. Not only is it used as a dining room, it also has a fully equipped kitchen. Designed so nothing blocks out the light, it is easy to feel free and unrestricted as you entertain the guests!

6. The backdrop

Town Houses Zibatá, Tectónico Tectónico Patios & Decks
Tectónico

This roof terrace perfectly merges the inside with the outside. With the facade of the house functioning like a mural, the design is something to marvel at. The simplicity of the concrete floor and furnishings bring forth an industrial simplicity amidst a backdrop of earthy tones. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Style meets glamour

Villa Escarpa, Philip Kistner Fotografie Philip Kistner Fotografie Modern Terrace
Philip Kistner Fotografie

This laid back oasis both inspires and enamors the occupant with its lavishing accessories and to-die-for views. You don't need much when the sails are out. 

8. A private paradise

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Patios & Decks White
pedro quintela studio

This roof terrace really doesn't want for much. With the use of earthy tones which inspire a joyful mood, it is easy to think you are flying high when looking down at this sensational view. 

9. Spoiled for choice

homify Patios & Decks
homify

It is easy to see why a large roof terrace like this would make you feel like you are on top of the world. Plenty of space to entertain, coupled with the perfect arrangement of comfortable chairs, you are guaranteed to feel spoiled.

10. The entertainment arena

Wohnung mit Terrasse über den Dächern Berlins, loomilux loomilux Patios & Decks
loomilux

With the use of comfortable decor, and a spherical arrangement of the seats, the guests are sure to enjoy the spectacle of what the city has to offer.

11. Fantastical

Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern Terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

Myth or legend? This roof terrace is certainly something out of the ordinary. With breathtaking views and your own private bathing spot, you don't need to venture far to immerse yourself in a good fantasy!

Want more impeccable outdoor ideas? Check out this chirpy futuristic home shaded with greenery!

Roof terraces are more than just extended living spaces. We would love to hear how you use your rooftop terrace!

