11 mindblowing ways to design a roof terrace

Roof terraces served many purposes in the past. For example in Venice, a roof terrace was originally used as a place where laundry could be hung out. Today, terraces have changed somewhat in that they are not only defined as spaces serving a function, they are also used widely for entertaining and socializing. Roof terraces do not need to be located strictly on a rooftop, but can protrude from buildings, act as outdoor bridges between one living space and another, or are private paradises with spectacular views.
You will absolutely love what the interior decorators have done with the following 11 rooftop terraces! Let's take a glance.
Clearly a place of pleasure and entertainment, this trendy and inviting urban home has just the right roof terrace to compliment the lifestyle.
A paradise encased in terracotta, this sunny roof terrace does more than offer views of the town below; it also acts as a pleasant space in which to entertain guests and enjoy morning coffee.
Moving out onto this quiet opening, the space is minimalist and balanced; perfectly positioned with views of the water. Wherever you look there is certainly something to see.
You don't have to live by the beach to invent your very own outdoor paradise. Laid-back and simple, with warm colors and excellent choice of armchairs, it is not hard to kick back and relax on a terrace like this one.
This roof terrace has multiple functions. Not only is it used as a dining room, it also has a fully equipped kitchen. Designed so nothing blocks out the light, it is easy to feel free and unrestricted as you entertain the guests!
This roof terrace perfectly merges the inside with the outside. With the facade of the house functioning like a mural, the design is something to marvel at. The simplicity of the concrete floor and furnishings bring forth an industrial simplicity amidst a backdrop of earthy tones.
This laid back oasis both inspires and enamors the occupant with its lavishing accessories and to-die-for views. You don't need much when the sails are out.
This roof terrace really doesn't want for much. With the use of earthy tones which inspire a joyful mood, it is easy to think you are flying high when looking down at this sensational view.
It is easy to see why a large roof terrace like this would make you feel like you are on top of the world. Plenty of space to entertain, coupled with the perfect arrangement of comfortable chairs, you are guaranteed to feel spoiled.
With the use of comfortable decor, and a spherical arrangement of the seats, the guests are sure to enjoy the spectacle of what the city has to offer.
Myth or legend? This roof terrace is certainly something out of the ordinary. With breathtaking views and your own private bathing spot, you don't need to venture far to immerse yourself in a good fantasy!
