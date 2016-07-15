Before and After: Reinventing a small apartment

Who said you can't do big things with a small apartment? Sometimes it is not about the size of the space you have to work with, but how economical and creative you can be with what you have. The design professionals behind this transformation project had to do some serious re-thinking when it came to completely re-imagining the way space is used and the way the illusion of space is created.
You may think that big things are reserved for colossal ventures, but when you see how this tiny flat has been transformed into a home of style and luxury, you will be forced to think again.
Let's take a look at some ways in which being short on space has made the interior designers become big on ideas.
This very unpleasant room is functioning as a kitchen. Not only is it inhibiting, it is also extremely dysfunctional. You don't need to look any closer to see all the things that are wrong with this space, but you can surely say that things have gone a bit topsy turvy in this kitchen.
We are glad that the interior decorators decided to completely pull the plug on the previous disaster and start anew with this functional and sleek design. When you think about it, you really don't need much to make a kitchen functional, but you certainly need some clever organization. With the important appliances and cupboards positioned at eye-level and completely within reach—the occupant's don't actually need to move around much to dish out something special.
This tiny bathroom does not make you feel special or pampered. It's function is pretty basic, and the design is monochromatic and uninspiring.
By stripping away the old bathroom and breathing some new life into the outdated old structure, it is nice to see how the designers were able to completely modernize the small space to make it feel new again.
A very uninspiring living room with decor to match, not to mention a visually inhibiting use of space, there really isn't much beyond what meets the eye.
This is why the use of mirrors which are also function as 'windows' looking out from the bedroom into the living room not only provides the bedroom with natural light, but it also creates a sense of fluidity between the rooms.
You wouldn't know that there was a bedroom on the other side of the windows until you look closer. The windows are placed to visually expand both the living room and bedroom whilst creating a sense of there being more than meets the eye.