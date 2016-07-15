Before and After: Reinventing a small apartment

Who said you can't do big things with a small apartment? Sometimes it is not about the size of the space you have to work with, but how economical and creative you can be with what you have. The design professionals behind this transformation project had to do some serious re-thinking when it came to completely re-imagining the way space is used and the way the illusion of space is created.

You may think that big things are reserved for colossal ventures, but when you see how this tiny flat has been transformed into a home of style and luxury, you will be forced to think again.

Let's take a look at some ways in which being short on space has made the interior designers become big on ideas.